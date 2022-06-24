This Is The Best Drive-In Movie Theatre In Wisconsin

Drive-ins never go out of style, and Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy a good movie beneath the stars. These cozy little theaters make the perfect spot for a night out with friends, a date, or a fun event for the whole family! After checking to see if there is a movie playing that interests you; pack up the car with snacks and blankets and get ready for a relaxing evening outdoors. This particular drive-in theatre is rated as one of the best drive-in movie theaters in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best drive-in movie theatre in all of Wisconsin is the Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theatre in the Wisconsin Dells. This theatre is open throughout the entire Summer and serves a concession stand burger than is loved by locals.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best drive-in movie theatre in Wisconsin:

"One of Wisconsin's few remaining drive-ins, Big Sky normally stays open from early May until fall showing two-packs of new releases at dusk every night of the week for $10 per adult and $5 per child. Since it advertises itself as the "home of the Big Mamaburger," you probably shouldn't pass one up — or opt for a homemade sloppy Joe."

For more information regarding the best movie theaters throughout the country visit HERE.