Beyoncé Says Making Her New Album Was An 'Escape From A Scary Time'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 30, 2022
Beyoncé is less than a month away from releasing her new album RENAISSANCE. After stunning the world with the release of her dance-centric single "Break My Soul," Bey has revealed the official cover art for her next studio album.
On Thursday, June 30, Beyoncé took to Instagram to show off the album cover for RENAISSANCE. The cover features the multifaceted singer sitting on a horse that shimmers in the light while she wears a revealing outfit that leaves nothing to the imagination. In the caption of her post, Bey explains her thought process while she made her follow-up to Lemonade.
"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," Beyoncé wrote. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."
The cover arrives a week after she dropped the first single from the album, "Break My Soul." The song samples Robin S's "Show Me Love" and features contributions from Big Freedia and her husband JAY-Z, who's credited as a songwriter. Based on her description of the LP and the illuminating cover art, Bey might be ready to serve up more music made for the dance floor.
Look out for Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE album on July 29.