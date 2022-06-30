"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," Beyoncé wrote. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."



The cover arrives a week after she dropped the first single from the album, "Break My Soul." The song samples Robin S's "Show Me Love" and features contributions from Big Freedia and her husband JAY-Z, who's credited as a songwriter. Based on her description of the LP and the illuminating cover art, Bey might be ready to serve up more music made for the dance floor.



Look out for Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE album on July 29.