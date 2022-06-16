Beyoncé Announces New Album Title And Release Date
By Tony M. Centeno
June 16, 2022
Beyoncé season is upon us. After making mysterious moves online to prepare her fans for what's to come, the queen of the BeyHive has finally confirmed that her new album is arriving very soon.
On Thursday, June 16, Columbia Records confirmed that Beyoncé's seventh solo studio album RENNAISSANCE is on the way. The record label posted a simple image that listed the album's title, which is just 'Act 1' of the new era of her music career. The post also revealed that the album will drop next month on July 29.
"Beyoncé. RENAISSANCE. July 29," the caption of the post said.
As soon as the announcement went out, the skeleton of the album began to pop up on streaming services. Bey's upcoming album will feature 16 new songs. The singer's website was also updated to include exclusive merch ahead of the album. Although there are descriptions of the merch, fans can't actually see images of what the items look like just yet.
Beyoncé has been making mysterious moves ahead of the release of her album for the past few days. The Hive first began to suspect #BeyonceIsBACK when the singer randomly removed all the profile photos from her social media accounts. At the time, fans didn't know exactly what to expect. Regardless, they maintained that new music was on the horizon. Another clue arrived last weekend when a placeholder for her album, which was titled B7 at the time, was posted to her website.
BEYONCÉ | ACT I | RENAISSANCE.https://t.co/NdEky2tlK3 pic.twitter.com/epZ4gafVP5— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 16, 2022
🚨Beyoncé has removed her profile pictures across all social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/jzjXYFWgI3— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2022
A placeholder image for Beyoncé’s seventh studio album shows up when you search today’s date, June 11, on her website. pic.twitter.com/KmDXyTjlyh— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2022
RENNAISSANCE will be the Houston native's first studio album in six years since she stunned the world with her Lemonade album. Since then, she dropped a joint album with her husband JAY-Z, EVERYTHING IS LOVE (2018) and released songs for movie soundtracks like Disney's The Lion King: The Gift (2019), her film Black Is King (2020), and King Richard (2021).