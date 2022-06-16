Beyoncé Announces New Album Title And Release Date

As soon as the announcement went out, the skeleton of the album began to pop up on streaming services. Bey's upcoming album will feature 16 new songs. The singer's website was also updated to include exclusive merch ahead of the album. Although there are descriptions of the merch, fans can't actually see images of what the items look like just yet.



Beyoncé has been making mysterious moves ahead of the release of her album for the past few days. The Hive first began to suspect #BeyonceIsBACK when the singer randomly removed all the profile photos from her social media accounts. At the time, fans didn't know exactly what to expect. Regardless, they maintained that new music was on the horizon. Another clue arrived last weekend when a placeholder for her album, which was titled B7 at the time, was posted to her website.

