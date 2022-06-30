Craving Italian Beef? Portillo's Is Bringing The 'Beef Bus' To Texas

By Dani Medina

June 30, 2022

Photo: Portillo's

Italian beef is rolling into town in a hot, new ride!

Iconic Chicago restaurant chain Portillo's is bringing its "Beef Bus" to the Lone Star State next month, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Portillo's is opening its first Texas restaurant in The Colony — at the below address — this fall, the restaurant announced earlier this year.

At the "Beef Bus," you can enjoy Portillo's Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, Polish sausage and "Maxwell Street" sausages.

Here's where the "Beef Bus" will visit around Texas in July:

  • Monday, July 11, 1:30 pm–5 pm: 5752 Grandscape Blvd - Across the street from the future site of Portillo’s Restaurant at Grandscape in The Colony.
  • Friday, July 15-Saturday, July 16, 9 am–11 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium
  • Sunday, July 17, 10 am–4 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium
  • Tuesday, July 19, 4-8 pm: Klyde Warren Park
  • Thursday, July 21, 11 am–4 pm: "Christmas in July" at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony
  • Friday, July 22, 11 am–9 pm: Truck Yard at 5959 Grove Ln., The Colony
  • Saturday, July 23, 4–8 pm: Harvest House, 331 E Hickory St., Denton

Portillo's offered a friendly hint for those who are planning to visit the "Beef Bus": "Bring a friend and say code word 'Pokey' to a Portillo's team member at the food truck, and you'll win Portillo's merch."

For more details, click here.

