It's going to be a wet Fourth of July weekend.

A disturbance in the Western Gulf of Mexico near the southern coast of Texas is forecast to move inland over southeast Texas later today (June 30), according to the National Hurricane Center. It could develop into a tropical depression before moving inland.

Regardless of development, heavy rain is possible along portions of the Texas coast heading into the weekend.

"Get ready for a wet few days across Southeast Texas," National Weather Service Houston said Wednesday.

Exact timing and how much rainfall is forecast is difficult to predict, however. "Weak, unorganized systems like this can be a real forecasting nightmare. Location errors can be very large, bringing large differences in the forecasted rain amounts for a certain location," NWS Houston said, according to CNN.

Despite the unpredictable nature of these storms, the Texas coast could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain over the next four days.

Stay tuned to your local weather stations for more up-to-date information.