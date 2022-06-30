Disturbance Off Texas Coast Could Impact Your Fourth Of July Weekend Plans
By Dani Medina
June 30, 2022
It's going to be a wet Fourth of July weekend.
A disturbance in the Western Gulf of Mexico near the southern coast of Texas is forecast to move inland over southeast Texas later today (June 30), according to the National Hurricane Center. It could develop into a tropical depression before moving inland.
Regardless of development, heavy rain is possible along portions of the Texas coast heading into the weekend.
"Get ready for a wet few days across Southeast Texas," National Weather Service Houston said Wednesday.
Exact timing and how much rainfall is forecast is difficult to predict, however. "Weak, unorganized systems like this can be a real forecasting nightmare. Location errors can be very large, bringing large differences in the forecasted rain amounts for a certain location," NWS Houston said, according to CNN.
Despite the unpredictable nature of these storms, the Texas coast could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain over the next four days.
Stay tuned to your local weather stations for more up-to-date information.
Latest visible satellite imagery is showing #Invest95L as a weak circulation just off the Lower TX coast this afternoon. However, the bulk of the showers and storms associated with this system will continue to affect the Upper TX coast thru at least Fri evening. #TXwx #GLSwx pic.twitter.com/htQc0PMft8— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 30, 2022