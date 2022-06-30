Is Ohio Headed For A Drought?

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of many Midwestern states are currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions. In addition, Ohio's neighbors in central and western Kentucky and northern Indiana are experiencing moderate droughts. But what does that mean for Ohio?

Ohio experienced an exceptionally wet May, with places like Cincinnati and Columbus receiving record-breaking rainfall, according to Spectrum News. However, the last two weeks of June have been a different story. All major Ohio cities have been below average this month by about 1 to 2 inches. Because of this, some areas of the state have started to show signs of drier than normal conditions. This means these areas could experience a "flash drought" this summer.

According to Drought.gov, "Flash drought is simply the rapid onset or intensification of drought. It is set in motion by lower-than-normal rates of precipitation, accompanied by abnormally high temperatures, winds, and radiation. Together, these changes in weather can rapidly alter the local climate." They also warn of the impact of flash droughts. "If not predicted and discovered early enough, changes in soil moisture that accompany flash drought can cause extensive damage to agriculture, economies, and ecosystem goods and services," the website reads.

Luckily, the first part of July is trending towards higher odds of rainfall, according to Spectrum News.