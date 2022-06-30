Multiple People Killed In Car Crash Involving Human Smuggling Operation

At least four people were killed and three others critically injured after a suspected human smuggler crashed into a commercial vehicle in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said that officers tried to stop the driver of a white Jeep near Laredo, but he fled, leading them on a high-speed chase.

The chase came to an end roughly 40 miles away when the driver slammed into a tractor-trailer at a truck stop off of Interstate 35 in Encinal.

Officials said that the four deceased victims were immigrants. The driver of the Jeep was airlifted to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

This is the second tragic incident in Texas this week involving human smuggling operations. Authorities in San Antonio discovered an abandoned tractor-trailer with more than 50 deceased migrants inside. Several people, including the driver of the truck, have been arrested in connection with the case.