Pharrell Williams Pays Off Recent North Carolina Graduate's Student Loans

A man in North Carolina is celebrating be student loan free thanks to the help of an unlikely source: Grammy Award winning artist and producer Pharrell Williams.

Damarius Davis graduated from North Carolina A&T in May and, like many other graduates across the U.S., was saddled with thousands of dollars of student loan debt. Earlier this month, not long after graduation, he was selected for an NAACP panel in Washington, D.C. to discuss the debt crisis for Black students around the country, per WFMY.

During the panel discussion, which took place hours before Pharrell's Something In The Water music festival, he listened to other Black students speak on their experiences after graduating.

"I just got very emotional thinking about all the things that I had just gone through with school over the last five years," Davis said.

It seems as though Pharrell was moved by Davis' story as well as four other recent grads because they quickly learned that the superstar producer, along with his foundation, paid off all of their student debt, a generous move for which Davis is grateful.

"I had about $35,000 in student loan debt after I checked my account after graduation," he said, "so to have that paid off has been really amazing."