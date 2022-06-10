Pharrell Explains How His Innovative 'Cash In Cash Out' Video Was Created

“It was a different frequency and I felt like I was asleep,” Pharrell told GQ about the making of the song. “I was doing dark beats here and there, but right now it’s full-on navy shipyard blowtorch to the face. I know that I’m a mirror. I take the form of the spaces that I’m in. I’m like running water. That’s where my creativity comes from… I’m only as good as the people I’m standing next to, and that’s Tyler and 21, they give me something good to reflect.”



Executive director Jules de Chateleux and George McKneally of the CGI animation team explained that the video was created during the pandemic. During that time, they had 21, Tyler and P submit videos of themselves performing their parts and recreated them as animated figures. “We studied each of them and their live shows,” McKneally said.



The song was originally intended for 21 Savage's upcoming album. Pharrell came up with the song during their sessions and 21 landed down the hook. Once he spent more time with it, Pharrell ultimately decided he wanted to keep it for himself. "Cash In Cash Out" is just one of several records Pharrell has been apart of this year. He put in work on Pusha T's It's Almost Dry album and reunited with the The Clipse on Nigo's "Punch Bowl." There's no word on where his latest song will end up but he did have this to say: “Let’s just say I really miss the taste of blood, man. I’m ravenous for it.”



Watch Pharrell's new music video for "Cash In Cash Out" up top.

