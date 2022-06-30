Selena Gomez Confirms New Music Later This Year

By Yashira C.

July 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It looks like Selena Gomez has new music coming our way this year! The actress revealed the news in a rapid-fire TikTok interview today (June 30.)

In the video, Gomez is asked if anything else is to be expected from Rare Beauty this year. "Well maybe," she responds before teasing — "and maybe some music." In the same interview, Gomez shares that her favorite song of hers is "Lose You To Love Me." Read fan's reactions to the singer teasing new music below:

DID SHE SAY MUSIC??😭😭 Imma cry
MUSIC, THIS ISNT A DRILL, SHE LEFT HER RIHANNA ERA OMGGGG
She needs to release music this year or I will perish

Watch the TikTok below.

@mikaylanogueira

THE ENDING!!!! DID YOU GUYS HEAR THAT??????? AHHHHH I HAVE CHILLS LOL. #selenagomez

♬ original sound - Mikayla Nogueira

In an interview with Deadline's Crew Call last month, Gomez revealed that she was currently in the studio working on her next album. "I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," she said. "I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent," she added. "But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list." In the meantime, fans can now stream season 2 of Ony Murders in the Building on Hulu.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.