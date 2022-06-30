Selena Gomez Confirms New Music Later This Year

It looks like Selena Gomez has new music coming our way this year! The actress revealed the news in a rapid-fire TikTok interview today (June 30.)

In the video, Gomez is asked if anything else is to be expected from Rare Beauty this year. "Well maybe," she responds before teasing — "and maybe some music." In the same interview, Gomez shares that her favorite song of hers is "Lose You To Love Me." Read fan's reactions to the singer teasing new music below:

DID SHE SAY MUSIC??😭😭 Imma cry

MUSIC, THIS ISNT A DRILL, SHE LEFT HER RIHANNA ERA OMGGGG

She needs to release music this year or I will perish

Watch the TikTok below.