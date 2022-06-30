Selena Gomez Confirms New Music Later This Year
By Yashira C.
July 1, 2022
It looks like Selena Gomez has new music coming our way this year! The actress revealed the news in a rapid-fire TikTok interview today (June 30.)
In the video, Gomez is asked if anything else is to be expected from Rare Beauty this year. "Well maybe," she responds before teasing — "and maybe some music." In the same interview, Gomez shares that her favorite song of hers is "Lose You To Love Me." Read fan's reactions to the singer teasing new music below:
DID SHE SAY MUSIC??😭😭 Imma cry
MUSIC, THIS ISNT A DRILL, SHE LEFT HER RIHANNA ERA OMGGGG
She needs to release music this year or I will perish
Watch the TikTok below.
@mikaylanogueira
THE ENDING!!!! DID YOU GUYS HEAR THAT??????? AHHHHH I HAVE CHILLS LOL. #selenagomez♬ original sound - Mikayla Nogueira
In an interview with Deadline's Crew Call last month, Gomez revealed that she was currently in the studio working on her next album. "I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," she said. "I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent," she added. "But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list." In the meantime, fans can now stream season 2 of Ony Murders in the Building on Hulu.