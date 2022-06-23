Selena Gomez has shared stunning new photos ahead of her next product launch with Rare Beauty. The Only Murders actresses' Kind Words Lipstick and Lip Liner will be out next month.

In the photos posted to Instagram today (June 23), Gomez is seen donning a classy all-black look paired with dark red lipstick. "Can’t waaait for Kind Words Lipstick and Lip Liner to launch on 7/7!" commented the Rare Beauty account on her post. The "Slow Down" singer also shared a video of herself getting her makeup done where she teased that the launch would be coming "soon." Fans hyped her beauty brand up in the comments:

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, RARE BEAUTY NEVER FAILS 🥰🥰🥰🥰

RARE BEAUTY WORLD DOMINATION

Rare really takes all my money

See both of the posts below.