Selena Gomez Stuns In New Photos For Rare Beauty

By Yashira C.

June 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has shared stunning new photos ahead of her next product launch with Rare Beauty. The Only Murders actresses' Kind Words Lipstick and Lip Liner will be out next month.

In the photos posted to Instagram today (June 23), Gomez is seen donning a classy all-black look paired with dark red lipstick. "Can’t waaait for Kind Words Lipstick and Lip Liner to launch on 7/7!" commented the Rare Beauty account on her post. The "Slow Down" singer also shared a video of herself getting her makeup done where she teased that the launch would be coming "soon." Fans hyped her beauty brand up in the comments:

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, RARE BEAUTY NEVER FAILS 🥰🥰🥰🥰
RARE BEAUTY WORLD DOMINATION
Rare really takes all my money

See both of the posts below.

@selenagomez

Use kind words. Launching 7/7 at 12AM EST 💄 #rarebeauty

♬ original sound - Selena Gomez

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Gomez revealed her favorite products in the new launch. "I can’t stop wearing the new Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Fun, which I have been pairing with the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Lively," she shared. "Fun is a beautiful neutral mauve, and Lively is more of a rose-pink shade, and they complement each other well." Last month, Gomez shared an affordable skincare routine on TikTok using only CVS products.

