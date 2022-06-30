South Florida Spot Among The Best Roadside Restaurants In America
By Zuri Anderson
June 30, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
There's something inherently charming about roadside dining spots. Whether it's the convenient hours, yummy food, or the general comfy vibes, they rarely disappoint -- especially for hungry travelers. Since more Americans are traveling this year, Cheapism has the scoop on where to find the most delicious roadside restaurants in every state:
"America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer. No promises that the menu items are all good for you, but here are dozens of places with plenty of praise from travelers and locals alike where your road-trip pit stop will be anything but ordinary."
Their pick for Florida is The Whale's Rib!
Here's why writers chose this cozy seafood restaurant:
"Just a few car lengths from the road, this seafood joint has plenty of oceanic favorites ranging from crab to shrimp, though the menu also includes sandwiches and wraps. Fans give the whale fries a thumbs-up for coming in a big enough serving or two people."
If you're interested in The Whale's Rib, make sure to drop by 2031 NE 2nd St. in Deerfield Beach.
Click HERE to see Cheapism's full list of must-try roadside eateries.