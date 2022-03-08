This Retro Miami Beach Restaurant Is The Best Diner In Florida

Diners hold a special place in American culture. Whether it's the long hours of operation, classic food you can enjoy, or the endless cups of coffee, many people have called these restaurants their favorite hangouts. Even American celebrities and icons have graced the seats and counters of these amazing eateries.

Since there are many diners serving up delicious meals in the United States, where can you find the best one in Florida? LoveFOOD has the answer to that. According to the website, you should drop by...

Big Pink!

Here's what writers say about the iconic location:

"Dining solo feels like joining your family at Big Pink in Miami’s South Beach. This heavenly retro spot is famous for its TV dinners, daily specials served with sides on a stainless steel tray. The open-all-hours diner is hard to miss, standing out even among the striking buildings of the neighbourhood thanks to its bubblegum-pink exterior. Inside it’s just as pretty, with pink booths where people can settle in for huge portions of comfort food or a fabulous brunch."