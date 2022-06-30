On the same day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Green Day played a show in London during the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. During their set, Billie Joe Armstrong declared he was "renouncing" his US citizenship and moving to the UK in a strongly worded monologue.

"F*** America," he told the crowd, which burst into cheers. "I'm f***ing renouncing my citizenship. I'm f***ing coming here."

"There's just too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country," the California native continued. "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

His remarks disturbed famously right-wing rocker Ted Nugent, who think the Green Day frontman has "lost his soul."

During a recent edition of his Nightly Nuge YouTube series, the guitarist spoke about the Supreme Court's decision, saying he believes the justices "did a good job." He went on to trash those protesting the decision and the "cruelty" shown by liberal artists.

“I’ve witnessed some artists out there, like Billie [Joe] Armstrong of Green Day – he’s incredibly talented, but he’s just lost his soul – and P!nk, an incredibly talented, work-ethic artist, who just scream and just attack people who choose not to have an abortion,” he said.

Watch the full video above.