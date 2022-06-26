Billie Joe Armstrong Says He's 'Renouncing' US Citizenship, Moving To UK
By Katrina Nattress
June 26, 2022
Billie Joe Armstrong is fed up with America. On the same day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Green Day played a show in London during the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. During their set, the frontman declared he was "renouncing" his US citizenship and moving to the UK in a strongly worded monologue.
"F*** America," he told the crowd, which burst into cheers. "I'm f***ing renouncing my citizenship. I'm f***ing coming here."
"There's just too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country," the California native continued. "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."
See Armstrong's speech below.
Warning: Explicit Language
billie joe’s statement on roe vs wade at london hella mega tour last night pic.twitter.com/6cJx4oa6I1
Armstrong isn't the only rock star speaking out after the landmark decision. Billie Eilish performed at Glastonbury on June 24. “Today is a really really dark day for women in the US,” she said during her set. “And I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it anymore in this moment.”
Rage Against The Machine also shared a statement, revealing they would be donating $475,000 to reproductive rights organizations.