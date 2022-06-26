Billie Joe Armstrong Says He's 'Renouncing' US Citizenship, Moving To UK

Billie Joe Armstrong is fed up with America. On the same day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Green Day played a show in London during the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. During their set, the frontman declared he was "renouncing" his US citizenship and moving to the UK in a strongly worded monologue.

"F*** America," he told the crowd, which burst into cheers. "I'm f***ing renouncing my citizenship. I'm f***ing coming here."

"There's just too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country," the California native continued. "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

See Armstrong's speech below.

Warning: Explicit Language