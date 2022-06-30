These Are The Best Nachos In Michigan

Did you know that nachos were invented in the border city of Piedras Negras, in Coahuila, Mexico? The people of Piedras are so proud to be the birthplace of the dish that they even started the International Nacho Festival there in 1995. Since their invention, nachos have become one of America's most beloved foods. They can be found on menus virtually anywhere, from traditional Mexican restaurants to sports bars — even movie theaters. And while it's hard to get the combination of tortilla chips, cheese, meat and veggies wrong, nachos are not all created equal. If you've been searching for the best nachos in your state, look no further.

Love Food compiled a list of all the best restaurants to order nachos in every state. They named the nachos at Taqueria Mi Pueblo in Detroit as the best of the best in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

This tri-level taqueria is loved for its Jalisco-style dishes, hailing from its owners’ hometown in western Mexico. A particular favorite is the meat and vegetarian botanas, which translates as “appetizers” or “small snacks.” It’s basically corn tortilla chips smothered with beans, melted cheese, tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers and jalapeño peppers. Customers can’t get enough.