These Are The Best Nachos In Minnesota

Did you know that nachos were invented in the border city of Piedras Negras, in Coahuila, Mexico? The people of Piedras are so proud to be the birthplace of the dish that they even started the International Nacho Festival there in 1995. Since their invention, nachos have become one of America's most beloved foods. They can be found on menus virtually anywhere, from traditional Mexican restaurants to sports bars — even movie theaters. And while it's hard to get the combination of tortilla chips, cheese, meat and veggies wrong, nachos are not all created equal. If you've been searching for the best nachos in your state, look no further.

Love Food compiled a list of all the best restaurants to order nachos in every state. They named the nachos at Nacho's Mexican Grill in Hopkins as the best nachos in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

The star dish at Nacho’s Mexican Grill is, of course, nachos. They’re topped with queso, beans, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños and guacamole. Extra toppings such as asada, barbacoa (meat that has been slowly cooked with seasonings), chicken tinga and chorizo are optional. Everything is fresh and good quality, but the steak option has received standout reviews.