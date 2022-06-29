Where To Find The Best Hot Dog In Minnesota

Frankfurter, weenie, hot dog — whatever you chose to call it. The fact of the matter is Americans eat approximately seven billion hot dogs just between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to National Hot Dog and Sausage Council President Eric Mittenthal. With such a high demand, hot dog joints come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, from carts to brick-and-mortar buildings. But all hot dogs and hot dog joints are not created equal. We're here to help you find the best sausage served on a sliced bun in your state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best hot dog joints across the United States. They named the Wienery in Minneapolis as the place to get the best hot dog in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Wienery, which was also featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," is a hole in the wall spot where you can find the best hot dogs in the state. You can go for a simple regular dog, which is made with Vienna beef, or get the equally delicious Chicago dog. If you like your hot dogs with a kick, try the Mr. Sunshine—it's topped with spicy giardiniera sauce and cheese. "Delicious and quality food for a good price!," wrote one reviewer. "Everyone at the table loved what they got and it has such a wide variety you can't go wrong. They have so many options, even for vegetarians!" Another customer who ordered the vegan Chicago Dog described it as "one of the best vegan dogs I have ever had."