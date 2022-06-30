This Is Michigan's Best Seafood Restaurant

Seafood comes in so many different varieties, you can order it boiled, grilled, pan-seared or fried. Pair that with the fact good seafood can fit every budget, from hole-in-the-wall restaurants to fine dining establishments, the perfect dish from the deep blue sea can be hard to find. If you're looking to eat the best seafood your state has to offer, we're here to help.

The good people at Eat This, Not That! graciously compiled a list of all the restaurants serving the best seafood in every state. They named Joe Muer Seafood in Detroit as the best of the best in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Joe Muer Seafood, open since 1929, offers an upscale seafood experience, complete with a riverside view and live music. The iconic seafood spot offers main courses like grilled Atlantic swordfish and Georges Bank Scallops. "I can tell you all the dishes were basically cooked better than anywhere I've ever eaten. The lobster was perfect, filet was perfect and the sides and appetizer was cooked to perfection," writes one satisfied customer.

Looking to travel around the country enjoying the best seafood America has to offer? Check out the rest of the list here.