This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Arizona

Once all the hot dogs and burgers have been eaten and all your at-home fireworks have been set off, it's time to see the real thing.

Pure Wow compiled a list of the best fireworks show in every state. Here's what the lifestyle website said about its list:

Oh, say can you see…the fireworks? There’s nothing quite like a Fourth of July celebration replete with live music, tons of food and eye-catching pyrotechnics. And it’s not like you have to travel far to take part in the festivities. Every state (plus Washington D.C.) puts on a heck of a show. This year, wish America a happy birthday at one of these amazing extravaganzas in every state. Just make sure you find a spot with a great view for these fantastic fireworks displays.

In Arizona, you can find the best fireworks show at All-American Festival in Peoria. Here's what Pure Wow said to back up its decision:

The annual All-American Festival at the Peoria Sports Complex features an impressive fireworks display, plus pre-show live entertainment, food, cold drinks and a slew of family-friendly activities. Just bring your own lawn chairs and blankets—and get ready for a good time!

You can see more details about All-American Festival here and read Pure Wow's full list here.