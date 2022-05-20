This Is The Most Family-Friendly City In Arizona

The kids are out of school and the days are getting hotter and hotter. That means it's time to plan your family summer vacation.

Where to?

TravelPulse compiled a list of the most family-friendly city in every state. Here's what the travel site said about it:

Family-fun adventure is out there, and these cities are well worth a spot on your family bucket list. From visiting National Monuments and museums to exploring the great outdoors, there's something for every type of family traveler.

In Arizona, the most family-friendly city is Phoenix. Here's what TravelPulse said to back up its decision:

Like Alaska, Arizona's largest city offers the most for traveling families in 2022 as visitors will encounter numerous outdoor attractions from the 140-acre Desert Botanical Garden to the towering Camelback Mountain. The city also boasts an impressive list of museums showcasing art, Native American culture and Western history. The hands-on Children's Museum of Phoenix is another great option. The valley's plentiful parks and preserves are also worth exploring and sports-loving families will have lots to look forward to, including heading downtown to watch one of the NBA's top teams in the Phoenix Suns.

To read TravelPulse's full report, click here.