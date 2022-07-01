$20K Stolen From Texas Sex Store, Including Swarovski-Covered Vibrator

A sex shop in Texas was burglarized three separate times on Thursday morning, according to MySanAntonio. The three suspects stole over $20,000 in inventory, forcing the Sexology Institute in San Antonio to close.

Among the items stolen were adult toys, vibrators, antique toys, clothing and lubricant, a store manager told the news outlet. Johanna Bolsing said the suspects even stole a custom vibrator covered in Swarovski crystals.

The three burglaries occurred early Thursday morning, Bolsing said. The suspects, believed to be men wearing hoodies, gloves and masks, broke into the Sexology Institute at 707 S. St. Mary's Street around 4:15 a.m. by allegedly breaking the lock on the front door. Another suspect returned about 25 minutes later and the three men returned at 9:20 a.m. The three suspects were caught on security camera footage driving up in a black Chevy Silverado.

Another store manager, Jasper St. James, arrived to the store later in the morning before the store was scheduled to open at noon and found the broken door lock. Police were dispatched to the store shortly before 10 a.m.

MySanAntonio reported the Sexology Institute will be closed indefinitely until products can be restocked. Luckily, the products are insured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7273.