Texan Wakes Up To 'Creature From Hell' Crawling In Their Bed

A Texan was in for a creepy-crawly surprise when they woke up one morning to an unwelcome guest in their bed with over 20 pairs of legs.

A Reddit user from San Antonio shared a couple of videos on the social media platform of a "creature from hell" crawling in their bed, according to the Houston Chronicle. The first video quickly showed the insect on their bed while the second video was longer. The Reddit user also noted they threw their comforter out the door, understandably so.

"They are much bigger in real life," user u/bleric said. Waking up next to the creature, which was identified as a Texas redheaded centipede, made the Reddit user almost "die of a heart attack."

Texas redheaded centipedes are most commonly found in the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico, according to the Houston Chronicle. They are the largest centipedes in North America with an average length of 6.5 inches — some could even reach up to 8 inches — and either 21 or 23 pairs of legs.

These centipedes are also capable of reaching into the air to grab small insects. They use venom to subdue prey, which includes rodents, reptiles and amphibians.

A bite from a Texas redheaded centipede in humans typically causes "sharp, searing, local pain and swelling," according to Wilderness and Environmental Medicine. There have been reports of other symptoms, including nausea, headaches, localized skin necrosis, kidney failure and heart attacks. There are no reported deaths from a bite.