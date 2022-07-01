Mysterious Creature With Two Sets Of Jaws, No Eyes Washes Up On Beach
By Jason Hall
July 1, 2022
A mysterious creature described as looking like "an orc from Lord of the Rings" was discovered washed up on a beach in Egypt recently.
Andrea Jud, 39, told News.com.au that she was exploring a beach at Gabr el-Bint on the Sinai Peninsula when she stumbled upon the unidentified creature, which she said had two sets of jaws and no eyes.
“I didn’t touch it. Just looking at it made me feel uneasy,” Jud said. “It freaked me out. It looked like a Lord of the Rings orc.”
Additionally, Jud said she estimates the creature was about 12 meters (13 yards) inland, which would've been beyond the reach of waves.
A woman camping with friends near a beach in Egypt has made a gruesome find 12km from the water’s edge while on a walk.https://t.co/9X4tPXrxML— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) July 1, 2022
“I was camping with a bunch of friends, we had hiked to the location along the coast from Dahab,” Jud added. “I saw it early in the morning when I was walking back from the shore.
“It looked really dead – the skin was dry and dark grey and patchy. It has a distinctive head, with an open mouth showing sharp teeth.
“There was an opening further back on the head where one would suspect the ears, but it might have been the gills.”
Jud said she was "surprised" by how large the "gruesome" creature was and that it "reminded me of the reality of death."
“My initial impression was that it was a being who suffered a rather horrible death," Jud said. "I couldn’t figure out what kind of creature it was.”