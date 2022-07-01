Mysterious Creature With Two Sets Of Jaws, No Eyes Washes Up On Beach

A mysterious creature described as looking like "an orc from Lord of the Rings" was discovered washed up on a beach in Egypt recently.

Andrea Jud, 39, told News.com.au that she was exploring a beach at Gabr el-Bint on the Sinai Peninsula when she stumbled upon the unidentified creature, which she said had two sets of jaws and no eyes.

“I didn’t touch it. Just looking at it made me feel uneasy,” Jud said. “It freaked me out. It looked like a Lord of the Rings orc.”

Additionally, Jud said she estimates the creature was about 12 meters (13 yards) inland, which would've been beyond the reach of waves.