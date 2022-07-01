Your Guide To Michigan Firework Laws

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, many Michiganders are planning to celebrate by setting off fireworks. If you are one of those people, we suggest knowing what's legal, when you can set them off, and how to stay safe while doing so. Luckily, Click On Detroit is here to help. Here's what they had to say:

In Michigan, consumer fireworks must meet Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) standards. Licensed facilities will only sell fireworks to people 18 years of age or older. Low impact fireworks (ground-based items such as sparklers, toy snakes, snaps, and poppers) are also legal for sale and use. State law requires that consumer-grade fireworks only be ignited from personal property. It is illegal to ignite fireworks on public property (including streets and sidewalks), school property, church property, or another person’s property without their express permission. State law makes it illegal to discharge fireworks when intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

As for when you can set them off, state law requires fireworks must be allowed on the following days after 11 a.m. (even if a local government chooses to restrict fireworks in a municipality):

December 31 until 1:00 a.m. on January 1

The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.

June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.

July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.

For more information, check out this article. Stay safe out there!