Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer's Wife Linda Dies At 55

Linda Kramer, the wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, has died at the age of 55.

Linda, who hails from Texas, died on June 22, a representative for Joey confirmed Saturday (July 2), according to Page Six. The cause of death is still unclear.

Joey and Linda were married for 13 years. An obituary in the Boston Herald said she was the "love of his life." "He once described meeting Linda as 'the biggest rush you ever had in your life.' Friends and family have always noted that Joey and Linda were simply 'inseparable.' Linda loved Joey deeply and his wellbeing and happiness were her top priority," the obit reads.

The news of Linda's death comes days after Joey's 72nd birthday. The drummer's wife wrote a sweet message on social media to honor his special day, just one day before her death. "Happy Birthday to the Love Of My LIFE !! You are the most amazing man with the biggest heart I know I Love U my sweet boy ❤️💕🥰," she tweeted.

Linda is survived by her husband, three sisters, step-siblings, her stepson and her two dogs.