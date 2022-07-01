Steven Tyler Is Out Of Rehab, Shares Health Update

After over a month in rehab, Steven Tyler has checked himself out of rehab.

The Aerosmith frontman stayed for more than the 30 days he was supposed to in order to "make sure he felt good," according to a report from TMZ on Friday (July 1). A source close to Tyler said he is doing "amazingly well" and is totally clean and sober.

The source added that Tyler improved physically too — he is at a healthy weight and his skin "looks great." Tyler is realistic about his recovery and recognizes his addiction, the source continued.

Aerosmith was forced to cancel its first set of Las Vegas residency shows for June while Tyler "focuses on his well-being." The source told TMZ that Tyler "will be ready to go" for the band's upcoming shows.

In May, Tyler's admission into rehab was first announced by the band. In a joint statement on Instagram, they said: "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."