Billie Eilish Makes TikTok Return With Stunning Viral Duet: Watch
By Yashira C.
July 2, 2022
Billie Eilish posted her first TikTok in four months today (July 2.) The "Happier Than Ever" singer marked her return to the app with a stunning duet.
It all started when a vocal coach TikToker by the name of @sheridan_coldstream posted a video where he instructed viewers to sing her hit song "Listen Before I Go" as he played the piano. However, instead of keeping the "low and grungy" sound, he plays it higher up an octave. Billie was up for the challenge and delivered a stunning rendition of the song that has since gone viral with over 1 million likes. Fans raved in the comments, read some of their reactions below:
her voice is so matured wow..
her voice is angelic as always
Yeah…that’s why she’s Billie Freakin’ Eillish.
Watch the TikTok below:
@billieeilish
#duet with @sheridan_coldstream♬ original sound - Sheridan
Last weekend, Billie headlined Glastonbury Festival in England alongside Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar — making her the youngest ever solo headliner. The singer credited The Beatles and McCartney for her love of music in an interview. "My name next to theirs and being on the same level as them… it’s bonkers,” she said. “The Beatles were what raised me. My love for music I feel 95 percent owes to the Beatles and Paul. It’s insane to think about.”