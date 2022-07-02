Billie Eilish Makes TikTok Return With Stunning Viral Duet: Watch

Billie Eilish posted her first TikTok in four months today (July 2.) The "Happier Than Ever" singer marked her return to the app with a stunning duet.

It all started when a vocal coach TikToker by the name of @sheridan_coldstream posted a video where he instructed viewers to sing her hit song "Listen Before I Go" as he played the piano. However, instead of keeping the "low and grungy" sound, he plays it higher up an octave. Billie was up for the challenge and delivered a stunning rendition of the song that has since gone viral with over 1 million likes. Fans raved in the comments, read some of their reactions below:

her voice is so matured wow..

her voice is angelic as always

Yeah…that’s why she’s Billie Freakin’ Eillish.

Watch the TikTok below: