Billie Eilish Credits Her Love Of Music To The Beatles: 'What Raised Me'

Billie Eilish revealed how The Beatles and Paul McCartney influenced her love of music in a new interview with NME.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer headlined this year's Glastonbury Festival in England alongside McCartney and Kendrick Lamar — and she's the youngest ever solo headliner. “My name next to theirs and being on the same level as them… it’s bonkers,” she said. “I remember Kendrick headlined a festival I went to when I was 14, and I couldn’t believe he was headlining this small festival because he was so huge. And now I’m headlining the same festival as him and Paul McCartney… are you kidding me?” She added that “The Beatles were what raised me. My love for music I feel 95 percent owes to the Beatles and Paul. It’s insane to think about.”

Billie recently made a shocking revelation about her Coachella 2022 performance in a radio interview. She revealed that she used a body double during her performance and nobody noticed. The singer explained that she "dressed her up in a show look" she had worn before and "put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me. And nobody ever knew it wasn't me, literally nobody knew."