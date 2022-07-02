Bret Michaels Shares Statement On Recent Hospitalization

Bret Michaels has shared a statement after his recent hospitalization. The Poison frontman suffered a medical emergency in Nashville on Thursday (June 30) just moments before the band was supposed to hit the stage on their current tour.

"To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!" wrote Michaels on Instagram after the incident. He continued, "I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!

In his most recent update, the singer directed fans to his website which kept crashing due to "significant traffic" per People. Fans were able to copy his statement for others to read before the site went down. "There are not enough words of thanks & gratitude for the well wishes from family, friends & fans," he wrote in the statement. "Can't thank enough Nashville's incredible & determined medical staff who helped me as you can see with several IV sites to run tests & administer fluids. I'm determined to try to rock Jacksonville & return for a Nashville show someday soon."

Poison are currently on their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.