Demi Lovato Debuts Jaw-Dropping New Look
By Yashira C.
July 2, 2022
Demi Lovato debuted a jaw-dropping new look on TikTok this weekend.
In the clip, the "Skin Of My Teeth" singer is seen rocking a sleek bob and bangs alongside stunning makeup. "Working on something for ya'll," reads the text on the screen as a snippet of their upcoming song "Substance" plays in the background. Demi also shared a video explaining the meaning behind the new single. "It's a song about how we live in a world that's really lacking substance," they shared — later adding that it might be their "favorite on the album." See fan's reactions to the look below:
THE HAIR THE MAKE UP THE SMILE THE SONG IM LOVING EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS TIKTOK
You rock ANY hairstyle!
you have no right to look this beautiful
Watch the TikTok below:
Earlier this week, Demi announced the release date for their next single "Substance" — July 15. Their eighth studio album HOLY FVCK is set to release on August 19 and will be 16 tracks long. A press release described it as "a sonic journey grounded in Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences." Demi has said of their new era, "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."