Demi Lovato Debuts Jaw-Dropping New Look

Demi Lovato debuted a jaw-dropping new look on TikTok this weekend.

In the clip, the "Skin Of My Teeth" singer is seen rocking a sleek bob and bangs alongside stunning makeup. "Working on something for ya'll," reads the text on the screen as a snippet of their upcoming song "Substance" plays in the background. Demi also shared a video explaining the meaning behind the new single. "It's a song about how we live in a world that's really lacking substance," they shared — later adding that it might be their "favorite on the album." See fan's reactions to the look below:

THE HAIR THE MAKE UP THE SMILE THE SONG IM LOVING EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS TIKTOK

You rock ANY hairstyle!

you have no right to look this beautiful

