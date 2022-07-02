Nicki Minaj Brings Out Lil Wayne For Surprise Festival Performance: Watch

Fans have highly anticipated Nicki Minaj's 2022 ESSENCE Festival appearance — and last night the rapper brought out the one and only Lil Wayne to join her for a surprise performance.

Nicki took the New Orleans’ Caesar’s Superdome on Friday night (July 1) marking her first-ever appearance on the ESSENCE stage. Her hour-long headlining set included old and new fan favorites including the tracks “Do We Have A Problem,” “Beez in the Trap, ” “Moment 4 Life,” “Did It On Em,” and more. Later in the set, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper surprised fans by bringing out Young Money founder Lil Wayne to play a couple of their hits. The duo performed “High School” and “Seeing Green.”

See clips of Nicki introducing Lil Wayne and their performance below: