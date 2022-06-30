Nicki Minaj Now Has Her Own Potato Chip Flavor: 'Barbie-Que' Chips

By Yashira C.

June 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has officially announced her very own potato chip flavor with Rap Snacks, via People.

The chips are aptly named the "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips" after the rapper's fanbase "Barbz" and her own nickname "Barbie." The "Barbie Dreams" rapper is set to announce the collaboration at her highly anticipated "ESSENCE Festival of Culture" appearance. Rap Snacks has been described as an "innovative snack brand inspired by hip hop." The snack company has worked with a slew of hip-hop artists including Rick RossMigos, and Lil Baby. Their products can be found in select Walmart Sam's Club locations, as well as online.

"Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You're talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well," said the CEO of Rap Snacks in a release. "It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership."

Get a glimpse at the "Barbie-Que" chips below:

Last weekend, fans got excited when new music from Nicki was teased. Foxy Brown teased the news on her Instagram stories where she wrote, "Nic just really made me tear tha f-ck up like yoooooo my b-tch coming!!! Love you and Papa 4 life."

