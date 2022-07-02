R. Kelly Says He Was Wrongly Put On Suicide Watch, Sues Jail

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a sex trafficking conviction, he was put on suicide watch at the jail he's being held at in New York.

R. Kelly is suing Metropolitan Detention Center, claiming he was wrongly put on suicide watch, according to CBS News. He says officials at the prison knew he was not suicidal and claims he is being subjected to "cruel and unusual punishment" because of his celebrity status, according to TMZ. R. Kelly added that his single cell has a bed without bed rails, showers, shaving or toilet paper. He's claiming he's being forced to eat meals with his hands and says he's been shut off from loved ones.

"He is not suicidal and expressly told MDC officials that he was not suicidal and had no thoughts of harming himself or others," the lawsuit states. The R&B singer is seeking $100 million in damages for emotional distress.

On Wednesday (June 29), Kelly was found guilty on eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors previously requested at least 25 years in prison, but a victim said "25 is too low."

"Kelly relied upon his fame, money and popularity as an R&B recording star and used the large network of people his status afforded him — including his business managers, security guards and bouncers, runners, lawyers, accountants and assistants to both carry out and conceal his crimes. He continued his crimes and avoided punishment for them for almost 30 years and must now be held to account," prosecutors said at Kelly's trial, according to ABC News.

The "Ignition" singer could have more time added to his sentence when the 30 years are up. Kelly is expected to face another trial in Chicago for child sex images and obstruction charges, plus charges of prostitution and solicitation of a minor in Minnesota.