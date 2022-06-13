R. Kelly Victim Reacts To Proposed Prison Sentence: '25 Years Is Too Low'

"I think that the situation is that he's destroyed so many lives for so long that I think 25 is too low to be quite honest with you," Martinez said. "I mean, We deal with residual side effects like we have to live with this forever, you know, it's not just something that goes away."



Martinez also said she believes that Kelly will go back to his old ways if he doesn't get more prison time. She is one of several victims who has been vocal about the abuse Kelly put her through. Martinez was only 17 when she met Kelly in 1995 in a Florida shopping mall. The abuse didn't start immediately but eventually it grew and manifested into what the other victims experienced. She wrote a book about what happened to her called Jane Doe #9: How I Survived R. Kelly and even appeared on the Lifetime special Surviving R. Kelly.



"Lock him up and throw the key away or put him under the jail forever," Martinez said. She even recommended life in prison.



R. Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced in New York on June 29. He also faces charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

