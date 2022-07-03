Adele Speaks On Postponed Vegas Residency Shows: ‘I Stand By That Decision’

Adele has addressed the backlash she received after she postponed her Las Vegas residency shows.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the "Easy On Me" singer opened up about her emotions after the difficult decision. “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” she said. “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.” She added, “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough."

The Vegas shows were set to run from January through April at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Adele announced the show cancelations in a tearful Instagram video one day before the residency was supposed to begin, per Billboard. “I was a shell of a person for a couple of months,” she told BBC Radio 4. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.” According to the singer, there are no updates on the shows so far. "I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.” Adele played her first live concert in five years at London's BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday (July 1).