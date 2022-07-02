Adele Stops Show 4 Times To Help Fans Who Needed Medical Attention
By Dani Medina
July 2, 2022
Adele made a triumphant return to the stage in her first live concert in five years.
Dressed in a beautiful black off-the-shoulder halter gown, the "Easy On Me" singer headlined London's BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday (July 1). "My God, I'm back at home. It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here," Adele said at the top of the show, according to Page Six.
Over 65,000 people were in attendance, the news outlet reported. During the two-hour performance, Adele paused several times to ensure her fans' safety.
The Grammy Award-winning artist sent water to fans in the front row who waited for over seven hours. She also paused another four times to get help for some who needed medical attention, according to Page Six.
"(Adele) put the safety of her fans before anything else," concertgoer Alana Sulway told the news outlet. "Anytime the crowd waved her down she stopped singing and got her security to help. It’s not something you tend to see so often."
A video on social media shows Adele beginning to sing "Skyfall," until she says, "Hang on, stop, stop, stop. Security! Need security's help. Right in the middle there, can you where they're all waving? ... They're coming, they're coming ... Make room, everyone get out the way please." Adele patiently waited until the situation was under control before resuming the show.
Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. it really is that easy. #AdeleBST pic.twitter.com/PBXdJChNuP— kieran (@Kieran_sw) July 1, 2022
Adele's Hyde Park performance was on the heels of a star-studded lineup, including Kacey Musgraves, Tiana Major9 and Gabrielle. The "Hometown Glory" singer is set to perform again on Saturday (July 2) night.
You can see photos and videos of Adele's Hyde Park show below:
you can tell adele missed doing concerts and hearing her fans singing her song 🥹— ً skeila (@rremedyns) July 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/dvYSUspmog
something so magical about seeing adele perform easy on me as the sun is setting behind her #AdeleBST pic.twitter.com/v7cLEL7FPJ— declan (@idkdeclan) July 1, 2022