Adele Stops Show 4 Times To Help Fans Who Needed Medical Attention

Adele made a triumphant return to the stage in her first live concert in five years.

Dressed in a beautiful black off-the-shoulder halter gown, the "Easy On Me" singer headlined London's BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday (July 1). "My God, I'm back at home. It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here," Adele said at the top of the show, according to Page Six.

Over 65,000 people were in attendance, the news outlet reported. During the two-hour performance, Adele paused several times to ensure her fans' safety.

The Grammy Award-winning artist sent water to fans in the front row who waited for over seven hours. She also paused another four times to get help for some who needed medical attention, according to Page Six.

"(Adele) put the safety of her fans before anything else," concertgoer Alana Sulway told the news outlet. "Anytime the crowd waved her down she stopped singing and got her security to help. It’s not something you tend to see so often."

A video on social media shows Adele beginning to sing "Skyfall," until she says, "Hang on, stop, stop, stop. Security! Need security's help. Right in the middle there, can you where they're all waving? ... They're coming, they're coming ... Make room, everyone get out the way please." Adele patiently waited until the situation was under control before resuming the show.