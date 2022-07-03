Joey Chestnut Issues Post-Hot Dog Contest Challenge To Tom Brady

Legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut has his sights set on Tom Brady after his upcoming appearance in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday (July 4.)

Chestnut, the defending champion since 2016 and coming off a world record for eating 76 hot dogs in 2021, told TMZ Sports that he'd relish the chance to face the seven-time Super Bowl champion in an eating contest.

"It would be awesome to eat against him in any food," said Chestnut, considered the G.O.A.T. of competitive eating, while discussing Brady, considered by most as the G.O.A.T. NFL quarterback.

Brady has followed a notoriously strict diet in the latter years of his legendary NFL career, which has allowed him to continue to perform at the highest level as he enters his 23rd season.

That means Chestnut would likely have to cater to Brady's unique nutrition plan in order to have an eating competition.

The 14-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion (2007-14; 2016-2021) said he's tried avocado ice cream, which Brady has publicly referred to as one of his favorite desserts, saying it's "not the best," but adding that "it's better than other weird ice creams like garlic ice cream."

Chestnut said he's aiming to once again break his own world record on Monday, but would be willing to settle for 70.

"If things go really bad, I'd be happy with 70 but if things are going really, really good, that 77 number looks very doable," Chestnut told TMZ.