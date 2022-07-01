Tom Brady Makes Hilarious Reference To Lombardi Trophy Toss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave the perfect response to his team's social media post regarding his most notorious incident during his tenure with the franchise.

The Buccaneers shared a pixelated photo of the Lombardi Trophy midair during their Super Bowl boat parade with, "Can you guess this moment in Bucs history?"

Brady quote-tweeted the post with, "This was my actual field of vision when I hucked that thing."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has joked about the incident publicly numerous times since the Bucs' Super Bowl championship parade in February 2021.

In an advertisement for Christopher Cloos sunglasses, Brady joked about "the throw that defines his legacy."