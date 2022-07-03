Justin Bieber's Grandmother Was Involved In Near-Fatal Car Crash

Justin Bieber's grandmother, Kathy Bieber, survived a near-fatal car crash this weekend, reports TMZ.

The news spread on Saturday (July 2) on a public community Facebook page for Stratford, Ontario. TMZ says that the page highlights classic cars and expos in the region where Bieber has family ties. A photo of the car crash was posted on the page yesterday, and someone asked if anyone in the community could identify who it belonged to. A man by the name of Brandan Steven came forward and revealed he was in the accident, sharing that Kathy Bieber was the owner of the convertible and that she was also inside.

Steven responded to people asking for more details, "We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple cars in front of us. Then a distracted driver rear ended us they say she had to be doing 70." He continued, "Wasn't good had to pull my grandmother out of car. could have been very bad if we were in there for even another 5 seconds as the doors were binded shut." In the comments of the post, people reportedly tagged Jeremy Bieber and Kathy, who has been seen in previous photos posing with the car.