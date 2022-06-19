Justin Bieber Celebrates Father's Day With Adorable Throwback Photo

Justin Bieber shared an adorable throwback photo with his dad on Sunday (June 19) for Father's Day.

The photo shows a young Justin smiling while sitting next to Jeremy Bieber near a body of water. "Love you pops! Happy Father’s Day!" he wrote in his Instagram caption. "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son," he continued. Fans flooded his comments with heart emojis and wished him well amid his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis. The "Honest" singer also took to Instagram to celebrate Juneteenth with several posts, including a video by @churchome.

