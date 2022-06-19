Justin Bieber Celebrates Father's Day With Adorable Throwback Photo

By Yashira C.

June 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber shared an adorable throwback photo with his dad on Sunday (June 19) for Father's Day.

The photo shows a young Justin smiling while sitting next to Jeremy Bieber near a body of water. "Love you pops! Happy Father’s Day!" he wrote in his Instagram caption. "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son," he continued. Fans flooded his comments with heart emojis and wished him well amid his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis. The "Honest" singer also took to Instagram to celebrate Juneteenth with several posts, including a video by @churchome.

See the throwback post below.

Bieber announced his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis on Monday, June 13 with a video showing the motionless right side of his face."Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin," he said about the syndrome that has left his face partially paralyzed. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”

