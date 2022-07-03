Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's Confirmed Cause Of Death Revealed

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from "the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine" last month, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed in a statement to TMZ Sports on Friday (July 1).

The office also ruled Ferguson's death as an accident, however, didn't provide additional details.

Last month, a source with knowledge of the Baltimore Police's investigation into Ferguson's death told the Baltimore Banner that Ferguson was suspected to have died of an accidental overdose.

The Baltimore Police Department told TMZ Sports that "investigators were not ruling out the possibility of an overdose" after previously referring to the incident as a "questionable death" at the time.

The Ravens announced Ferguson's death in an official statement shared on their verified Twitter account on June 22.