Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's Confirmed Cause Of Death Revealed
By Jason Hall
July 3, 2022
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from "the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine" last month, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed in a statement to TMZ Sports on Friday (July 1).
The office also ruled Ferguson's death as an accident, however, didn't provide additional details.
Last month, a source with knowledge of the Baltimore Police's investigation into Ferguson's death told the Baltimore Banner that Ferguson was suspected to have died of an accidental overdose.
The Baltimore Police Department told TMZ Sports that "investigators were not ruling out the possibility of an overdose" after previously referring to the incident as a "questionable death" at the time.
The Ravens announced Ferguson's death in an official statement shared on their verified Twitter account on June 22.
We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022
"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."
Ferguson, 26, was selected by Baltimore at No. 85 overall in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and had participated in all of the Ravens' practices this offseason prior to his death.
The Louisiana native made 10 starts in 38 total appearances during his three NFL seasons, recording 67 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits and two pass deflections.
Ferguson, who was nicknamed "Sack Daddy," holds the FBS record for most career sacks with 45 and was a former Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year (2018) and two-time first-team All Conference USA selection (2017, 2018) at Louisiana Tech (205-18).
Ferguson had a son and daughter, who he said his life revolved around during a feature by PennLive.com in 2019.
“When I’m off the field, I’m just really, really calm, because I don’t see no reason to be riled up all the time,” Ferguson said. “On the field, I got people I can’t let down. That’s how I work. That’s how I eat. And I’ve got my kids now, so I’m not going to let nothing stop me from eating.”
News of Ferguson's death came hours before Ravens legend Tony Siragusa, a defensive tackle on the Super Bowl XXXV team, was reported to have died at the age of 55.
This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history. The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around.— Gerry Sandusky (@GerrySandusky) June 22, 2022
"This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history," Ravens play-by-play man Gerry Sandusky tweeted. "The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around."