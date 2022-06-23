Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's Suspected Cause Of Death Revealed
By Jason Hall
June 23, 2022
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is suspected to have died of an accidental overdose, a source with knowledge of the Baltimore Police's investigation into Ferguson's death told the Baltimore Banner.
Baltimore Police are continuing to investigate the death of the 26-year-old linebacker and the source said that an accidental overdose is suspected based on items found at the scene.
The Baltimore Police Department told TMZ Sports that "investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose" after previously referring to the incident as a "questionable death."
The Ravens announced Ferguson's death in an official statement shared on its verified Twitter account Wednesday (June 22).
We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022
"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."
The Ravens didn't mention a cause of death in their announcement on Wednesday.
Ferguson was selected by Baltimore at No. 85 overall in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and had participated in all of the Ravens' practices this offseason prior to his death.
The Louisiana native made 10 starts in 38 total appearances during his three NFL seasons, recording 67 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits and two pass deflections.
Ferguson, who was nicknamed "Sack Daddy," holds the FBS record for most career sacks with 45 and was a former Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year (2018) and two-time first-team All Conference USA selection (2017, 2018) at Louisiana Tech (205-18).
Ferguson had a son and daughter, who he said his life revolved around during a feature by PennLive.com in 2019.
“When I’m off the field, I’m just really, really calm, because I don’t see no reason to be riled up all the time,” Ferguson said. “On the field, I got people I can’t let down. That’s how I work. That’s how I eat. And I’ve got my kids now, so I’m not going to let nothing stop me from eating.”
News of Ferguson's death came hours before Ravens legend Tony Siragusa, a defensive tackle on the Super Bowl XXXV team, was reported to have died at the age of 55.
This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history. The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around.— Gerry Sandusky (@GerrySandusky) June 22, 2022
"This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history," Ravens play-by-play man Gerry Sandusky tweeted. "The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around."