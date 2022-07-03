Watch Drake Become The 'Sixth Member' Of Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys had a very special surprise guest at their Toronto show on Saturday (July 2). The popular '90s boy band were joined by Drake for a duet of their hit song “I Want It That Way.” After introducing the "Find Your Love" rapper as the "sixth member" of their group, the crowd roared in applause. Drake then gave a sweet speech about what the 1999 song — which he described as "one of the greatest songs in the world" — means to him.

“At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah … and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her,” he said to the audience. “It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool.” Later, they moved into a duet of the song. Drake included parts of his song “Hold On, We’re Going Home” in the rendition, per Billboard.

Watch a snippet of the performance below: