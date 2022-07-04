Longtime ESPN Reporter Hank Goldberg Dead At 82

Hank Goldberg, a longtime ESPN NFL reporter and handicapping expert, died Monday (July 4) on his 82nd birthday, his family confirmed in a statement to ESPN.

Goldberg, known famously as 'Hammering Hank' for his NFL predictions, battled chronic kidney disease for the past several years.

The veteran broadcaster was a longtime fixture in the Miami sports market, contributing to local radio and television content for more than 25 years, which included working as a radio analyst for the Miami Dolphins, before becoming an assistant to longtime handicapper Jimmy 'The Greek' Snyder during the 1970s.

Goldberg spent 17 seasons predicting NFL games for ESPN, which included a .500 or better record in 15 seasons, while making appearances on NFL Countdown, ESPN Radio, as well as ESPN's horse racing coverage.

"Hank Goldberg died today-on his birthday," longtime ESPN colleague Kenny Mayne tweeted on Monday. "We can honor him with our best stories of what we shared with him. I’m gonna play some races with him in mind & send the winnings to voter registration groups. Hank bet on both."