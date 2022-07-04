Watch Post Malone Play Beer Pong With Dua Lipa

By Yashira C.

July 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone shared a TikTok playing a fun game of beer pong with an interesting mix of musicians — Dua Lipa and hardcore band Turnstile.

The group joined forces after they all played Roskilde Festival in Denmark. Malone later posted the video which has since gone viral with over 500k likes. Dua Lipa and Turnstile are heard cheering as Malone makes the perfect shot. Fans had great reactions to the video, with one pointing out how "random" the group is. Read some of their comments below:

Imagine losing to posty… best day of my life
Are we not gonna talk about how random that Turnstile, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone are hanging out
playing beer pong with post malone and dua lipa is now on my bucket list

Watch the TikTok and see photos from the night below:

In a recent interview, Malone revealed that he smokes an average of 45 cigarettes per day, which amounts to two packs a day. "On a really terrible day. There's a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day...40 to 45," he said. "By the time I ask Ben for that second pack I'm like, 'Alright dude, chill out,' you know. But by the time I open that third pack I'm like, I'm a total piece of s--t and I need to go to sleep." Malone dropped his latest album Twelve Carat Toothache last month. The 16-track album features guest appearances from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, the Kid Laroi, and more.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.