Watch Post Malone Play Beer Pong With Dua Lipa

Post Malone shared a TikTok playing a fun game of beer pong with an interesting mix of musicians — Dua Lipa and hardcore band Turnstile.

The group joined forces after they all played Roskilde Festival in Denmark. Malone later posted the video which has since gone viral with over 500k likes. Dua Lipa and Turnstile are heard cheering as Malone makes the perfect shot. Fans had great reactions to the video, with one pointing out how "random" the group is. Read some of their comments below:

Imagine losing to posty… best day of my life

Are we not gonna talk about how random that Turnstile, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone are hanging out

playing beer pong with post malone and dua lipa is now on my bucket list

Watch the TikTok and see photos from the night below: