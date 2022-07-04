Watch Post Malone Play Beer Pong With Dua Lipa
By Yashira C.
July 4, 2022
Post Malone shared a TikTok playing a fun game of beer pong with an interesting mix of musicians — Dua Lipa and hardcore band Turnstile.
The group joined forces after they all played Roskilde Festival in Denmark. Malone later posted the video which has since gone viral with over 500k likes. Dua Lipa and Turnstile are heard cheering as Malone makes the perfect shot. Fans had great reactions to the video, with one pointing out how "random" the group is. Read some of their comments below:
Imagine losing to posty… best day of my life
Are we not gonna talk about how random that Turnstile, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone are hanging out
playing beer pong with post malone and dua lipa is now on my bucket list
Watch the TikTok and see photos from the night below:
In a recent interview, Malone revealed that he smokes an average of 45 cigarettes per day, which amounts to two packs a day. "On a really terrible day. There's a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day...40 to 45," he said. "By the time I ask Ben for that second pack I'm like, 'Alright dude, chill out,' you know. But by the time I open that third pack I'm like, I'm a total piece of s--t and I need to go to sleep." Malone dropped his latest album Twelve Carat Toothache last month. The 16-track album features guest appearances from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, the Kid Laroi, and more.