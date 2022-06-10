Post Malone Reveals He Smokes Up To 45 Cigarettes Every Day

Post Malone has revealed that he smokes an average of 45 cigarettes per day, which is upwards of two packs every day. During a recent interview on Full Send, the rapper was asked how many cigarettes he goes through in a day to which he replied, "On a really terrible day. There's a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day...40 to 45. By the time I ask Ben for that second pack I'm like, 'Alright dude, chill out,' you know. But by the time I open that third pack I'm like, I'm a total piece of s--t and I need to go to sleep."

Later in the interview, he also revealed that his personal record of most cigarettes smoked in a day is, "Probably like 80." He continued, "I used to [smoke in my bed] but not really anymore. Now I have a special zone that has my PC in it and my Magic: The Gathering s--t, so I just go down there and f---ing rip cigs and build decks and die in Apex Legends."

Upon hearing the news, many fans were concerned about the health of Post Malone's voice. While he admitted his smoking habit has taken a toll on his vocals, he isn't too worried about it. "It definitely has [f---ed up my voice], but I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?"

Post Malone is fresh off the release of his latest album Twelve Carat Toothache. The 16-track album dropped on June 3 and features guest appearances from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, the Kid Laroi, and more. Check it out here.