2 Officers Shot During Philadelphia 4th Of July Celebration

Two Philadelphia-area police officers were injured in a shooting that took place during the city's Fourth of July celebration Monday (July 4) night, NBC Philadelphia reports.

During an overnight news conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed that the two officers were struck by gunfire during the fireworks display near the city's Museum of Art and taken to the hospital with injuries before being treated and released.

One victim was reported to be a traffic officer for the city department, while the other was a member of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Bomb and Hazardous Device Disposal Unit working on assignment with the Philadelphia department during the event.

Both of the injured men were working security during the Fourth of July fireworks display and concert and hadn't heard the gunshots fired before being struck, according to Outlaw, who only identified the men as being 36 and 44 years old.

Outlaw said one victim experienced a graze wound to his head, while the other was shot in his right shoulder.

The event was attended by tens of thousands of spectators Monday night and the gunshots fired led to pandemonium, which videos shared online showing the large crowd running frantically.