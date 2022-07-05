Actor Tim Allen's Yacht Spills Gallons Of Diesel Into Lake Michigan

A Michigan marina was closed after a yacht spilled gallons of diesel into Lake Michigan, according to MLive. The yacht belongs to Michigan actor Tim Allen, who is best known for voicing Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story film franchise and is also the voice of the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.

A faulty fuel filter seal on Allen's yacht caused 30 to 50 gallons of diesel to spill into the water in Northport's marina on Sunday afternoon (July 3), according to officials. The faulty seal caused the engine compartment to fill with diesel until the bilge pump kicked on. That's when diesel began to gush out into Lake Michigan.

The spill was reported when the yacht entered the marina at about 5 p.m. “He didn’t know what was happening until he pulled into the marina,” said Hugh Cook, Leelanau Township fire chief. “He himself pulled the fuse on the bilge pump so it wouldn’t eject any more fuel. So, he did a lot of things right himself.”

The marina was closed for about 12 hours after the spill, and a nearby beach was closed for the day. They have both re-opened since the incident. “I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody,” Allen said (via Yahoo! News).

According to the fire chief, some ducklings and a few fish in the marina died as a result of the spill, but wider negative impacts on wildlife aren't expected. He said the remaining fuel should dissipate under sunlight. In addition, Allen will be financially responsible for the cost of the cleanup.