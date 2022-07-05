This Is The Best Comedy Club In Michigan

Everyone needs a good laugh every once in a while. In fact, it's good for your health. While it can not cure all ailments, the Mayo Clinic notes that laughing can stimulate your organs, activate and relieve your stress response and soothe tension — which is probably why some say laughter is the best medicine. If you're looking for a laugh, we're here to help.

Go Comedy! Improv Theater in Ferndale, Michigan, is just what the doctor ordered. It ranked no. 1 in both traveler ranking and favorites on TripAdvisor. Here's what Best Things Michigan had to say about it:

Ferndale classic Go Comedy! Improv Theater also brings a touch of improvisational comedy to the Detroit area, in a show that's routinely ranked among the best comedy in the area. Featuring a series of different shows like “Alexander Hamilton: Fully Loaded” and “Date Night: An Improvised Romantic Comedy,” Go Comedy will deliver some exciting, hilarious thematic material all on the fly, which as anyone who's ever tried to do it knows is much harder than it looks.

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is located at 261 East Mile Road. For more information about the comedy club, check out its website here.